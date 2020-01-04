Anti-riot police outside of the Prince Edward MTR station as anti-government protesters gather around the station on December 31. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: exploring the mechanism of police overtime compensation and the controversies behind it
- Officers battling anti-government protests were paid HK$1.2 billion extra since civil unrest broke out in June
