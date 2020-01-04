Winning pan-democrat candidates rode the wave of anti-government sentiment. Photo: Reuters
Political stance trumps money in Hong Kong district council polls, as election records show big spenders still lost to pro-democracy rivals

  • Part-time convenience store worker Chan Tsz-wai won Jordan South with a campaign bill of only HK$13,681, 20 per cent of the spending cap
  • Frederick Fung’s HK$59,165 was not enough in loss to fellow member of pro-democracy bloc after only basing his campaign on community work and not ongoing protests
Natalie Wong
Updated: 11:50am, 4 Jan, 2020

