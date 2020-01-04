Photographers and reporters crowd around a group of riot police in Prince Edward in September. Photo: Sam Tsang
American photographer who covered Hong Kong protests denied entry into city
- Matthew Connors had previously visited Hong Kong twice before, and was detained by police on his first trip in August
- The award-winning photographer says he believes decision to bar him was made before he arrived
Photographers and reporters crowd around a group of riot police in Prince Edward in September. Photo: Sam Tsang