Photographers and reporters crowd around a group of riot police in Prince Edward in September. Photo: Sam Tsang
American photographer who covered Hong Kong protests denied entry into city

  • Matthew Connors had previously visited Hong Kong twice before, and was detained by police on his first trip in August
  • The award-winning photographer says he believes decision to bar him was made before he arrived
Alvin Lum
Updated: 1:04pm, 4 Jan, 2020

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.