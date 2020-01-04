Luo Huining is the new head of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
China unveils its new top official in Hong Kong in first major reshuffle since protests erupted
- Luo Huining is the surprise appointment as director of the central government’s liaison office, replacing Wang Zhimin
- Luo starts role with Hong Kong in the grip of seven months of anti-government protests
