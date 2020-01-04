Matthew Cheung, who serves as Carrie Lam’s deputy, is likely to see his invitation to open relations with councillors widely rebuffed by pro-democracy politicians. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong No 2 official faces boycott from at least half of district councils after pro-democracy camp slams meeting as political show

  • Mass snub expected of Matthew Cheung’s bid to open relations between the government and the city’s new councillors
  • Pan-democrats, who took control of almost all district councils in last year’s seismic elections, accuse senior official of window dressing
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Updated: 10:54pm, 4 Jan, 2020

