More than a thousand people gathered in Sheung Shui on Sunday to protest against mainland Chinese shoppers and parallel traders. Photo: Edmond So
Police arrest dozens as protest against mainland Chinese parallel traders deviates from authorised route in Hong Kong’s border town of Sheung Shui
- More than a thousand people gathered in a park and marched along main streets of the town, before protest deviated from its authorised route
- Earlier, officers fired tear gas at a separate group of demonstrators who hurled petrol bombs at Sheung Shui Police Station
