A float featuring the ‘one country, two systems’ policy passes Tiananmen Square during a National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Britain proposed to boost Hong Kong’s autonomy after return to Chinese rule in 1997 through de facto constitutional court, files show
- London urged Beijing in 1989 to turn the Basic Law Committee into a de facto constitutional court, newly declassified British government files show
- British government also suggested allowing Hong Kong to handle any state of emergency arising from turmoil in the city with local laws
Topic | Chinese history
