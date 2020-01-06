A float featuring the ‘one country, two systems’ policy passes Tiananmen Square during a National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Britain proposed to boost Hong Kong’s autonomy after return to Chinese rule in 1997 through de facto constitutional court, files show

  • London urged Beijing in 1989 to turn the Basic Law Committee into a de facto constitutional court, newly declassified British government files show
  • British government also suggested allowing Hong Kong to handle any state of emergency arising from turmoil in the city with local laws
Gary Cheung
Updated: 8:30am, 6 Jan, 2020

Gary Cheung joined the Post in 2000, covering fields ranging from politics and the integration between Hong Kong and China. He became assistant editor-in-chief of Ming Pao in 2017 and returned to the Post the following year. He is author of Hong Kong’s Watershed: The 1967 riots (Hong Kong University Press, 2009).