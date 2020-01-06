Luo Huining, the new director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, addresses the media on his first day at work. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests

China’s new top official in Hong Kong hopes city can return to normal, and says ‘one country, two systems’ must be implemented in long-term

  • Luo Huining starts first day on job and says he will do his best ‘with a sincere affection for Hong Kong’
  • Luo calls the civil unrest worrying and hopes city can get ‘back on track’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Natalie Wong
Updated: 12:02pm, 6 Jan, 2020

