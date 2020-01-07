All eyes are on coming election results in Taiwan, which will reflect how politics on the self-ruled island have been influenced by protests in Hong Kong. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Unpacking the Hong Kong protests factor in Taiwan’s election and the fate of ‘one country, two systems’
- Stories from protesters on the ground have only hardened Taiwan’s determination to distance itself from China
- In the fourth of a five-part series, we look at the impact the civil unrest in Hong Kong has had on the presidential race on the self-ruled island
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
