Members of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) submit their suggestions for the upcoming budget during a press conference at the Legislative Council in Tamar on Monday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s largest pro-establishment party DAB floats suggestions ahead of budget to help protest-ridden city ‘get back on track’
- DAB’s suggestions include increasing resources to set up 24-hour special courts, strengthen police equipment, and clean up Lennon Walls across city
- Party chairwoman Starry Lee calls on the government to seize the chance to tackle deep-seated social problems
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Members of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) submit their suggestions for the upcoming budget during a press conference at the Legislative Council in Tamar on Monday. Photo: May Tse