Yuen Long district council meets for the first time since the elections in November. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: district council sets up task force to investigate mob attack at Yuen Long MTR station
- Pro-democracy dominated council meets for first time after elections in November
- Incident on July 21 saw group of armed men attack passengers inside railway station
Topic | Hong Kong protests
