Chief Executive Carrie Lam says there a lot of challenges to be faced. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists she will remain in office to tackle challenges including protests and economy as Beijing replaces its top envoy in city

  • Hong Kong’ leader emphasises that her cabinet has been committed in past months to helping city overcome difficulties
  • Carrie Lam also believes she can work well with Luo Huining, the new man in the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong
Tony Cheung , Natalie Wong , Gary Cheung

Updated: 5:43pm, 7 Jan, 2020

