Chief Executive Carrie Lam says there a lot of challenges to be faced. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists she will remain in office to tackle challenges including protests and economy as Beijing replaces its top envoy in city
- Hong Kong’ leader emphasises that her cabinet has been committed in past months to helping city overcome difficulties
- Carrie Lam also believes she can work well with Luo Huining, the new man in the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong
Topic | Carrie Lam
