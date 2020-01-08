Carrie Lam has expressed confidence in working with Luo Huining. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ‘set to meet’ Beijing’s new top envoy Luo Huining in first talks to discuss political crisis

  • Luo kicked off his first day on the job this week by expressing hope for the city to get back on track under ‘one country, two systems’
  • He recently took over from Wang Zhimin as director of the central government’s liaison office in first major reshuffle since protests broke out
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 2:16pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam has expressed confidence in working with Luo Huining. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung joined the Post in 2000, covering fields ranging from politics and the integration between Hong Kong and China. He became assistant editor-in-chief of Ming Pao in 2017 and returned to the Post the following year. He is author of Hong Kong’s Watershed: The 1967 riots (Hong Kong University Press, 2009).