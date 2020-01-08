Carrie Lam has expressed confidence in working with Luo Huining. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ‘set to meet’ Beijing’s new top envoy Luo Huining in first talks to discuss political crisis
- Luo kicked off his first day on the job this week by expressing hope for the city to get back on track under ‘one country, two systems’
- He recently took over from Wang Zhimin as director of the central government’s liaison office in first major reshuffle since protests broke out
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Carrie Lam has expressed confidence in working with Luo Huining. Photo: May Tse