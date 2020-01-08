“We don’t believe that a handful of unorganised rioters could orchestrate such events,” said John Lee. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protesters have been receiving training from foreign forces, city’s security chief says, while also revealing more than 3,700 phones were seized and broken into

  • John Lee said no evidence linked recent seizures of weapons and bombs to overseas terrorist organisations, but suggested some protesters were not acting alone
  • Opposition legislators said making such claims without providing proof was irresponsible
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP
Natalie Wong , Sum Lok-kei , Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:06pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

“We don’t believe that a handful of unorganised rioters could orchestrate such events,” said John Lee. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.