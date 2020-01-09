An anti-government protester carries a US flag during a rally outside the US consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
US Congress should stop interfering in Hong Kong says government, as it hits back at lawmakers’ claims of ‘accelerated trend of decreased autonomy’

  • Congressional-Executive Commission on China publishes annual report that says it has seen further erosion in fundamental freedoms in city
  • Group says White House should warn officials against actions that could threaten Hong Kong’s special status with US
Gary Cheung
Updated: 3:53pm, 9 Jan, 2020

