Participants and teachers of the largest debating tournament of its kind in the world gather for a group shot. Photo: Handout
Mainland Chinese spectators, participants ‘walk out’, names redacted as topic on Hong Kong democracy in world’s largest university debate causes stir
- World Universities Debating Championships in Bangkok cancels live stream midway over the motion ‘This House, as China, would grant universal suffrage to Hong Kong citizens’
- Winning team from University of Oxford requests for names to be redacted from tournament records
Topic | Hong Kong protests
