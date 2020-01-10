More than seven months of protests roiling the city has left Hong Kong with a possible mental health crisis. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong protests: mental health issues rising drastically with more than 2 million adults showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, study finds

  • Research published in The Lancet found 32 per cent of survey respondents showed signs of disorder, up from 5 per cent in March 2015
  • Medical experts warn city is poorly equipped to deal with huge mental health burden
Victor Ting
Updated: 8:02am, 10 Jan, 2020

