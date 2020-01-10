Thousands of civil servants gathered for a lawful rally in Central last August. A handful of their colleagues have been arrested for joining illegal events. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: 31 arrested civil servants suspended from posts
- Three-quarters of the 41 public sector workers accused of joining unlawful assemblies taken off duties
- Civil service chief warns those convicted face the sack as he says suspensions necessary to protect public confidence
Thousands of civil servants gathered for a lawful rally in Central last August. A handful of their colleagues have been arrested for joining illegal events. Photo: Felix Wong