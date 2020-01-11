Wong Suet-ying, 70, should be enjoying retirement but finds herself in a daily struggle to make ends meet, like hundreds of thousands of her fellow Hongkongers. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Poor in Hong Kong: life is hardest for the elderly, jobless and single-parent families living on a pittance
- Experts say current help measures aren’t enough as 2018 figures show 1.4 million living below poverty line
- Elderly poor population swells to 516,600 as retirees with no income struggle
Topic | City Weekend
Wong Suet-ying, 70, should be enjoying retirement but finds herself in a daily struggle to make ends meet, like hundreds of thousands of her fellow Hongkongers. Photo: Xiaomei Chen