Matthew Cheung (right), with Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, met about 40 district councillors on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s No 2 official ‘disappointed’ as opposition district councillors boycott meeting but he says turnout not the main issue
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung’s meeting with newly elected district councillors attended by 40 mostly pro-establishment politicians only
- In separate development that could increase tensions, government vows to push ahead with two controversial projects in Wan Chai and Kwun Tong
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
