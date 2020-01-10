Matthew Cheung (right), with Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, met about 40 district councillors on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s No 2 official ‘disappointed’ as opposition district councillors boycott meeting but he says turnout not the main issue

  • Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung’s meeting with newly elected district councillors attended by 40 mostly pro-establishment politicians only
  • In separate development that could increase tensions, government vows to push ahead with two controversial projects in Wan Chai and Kwun Tong
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Kanis Leung
Updated: 10:56pm, 10 Jan, 2020

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.