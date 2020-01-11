Many in Taiwan have been concerned about developments in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s anti-government protests loom large in Taiwan election. But who benefits?
- President Tsai has said ‘Today’s Hong Kong; tomorrow’s Taiwan’, ahead of Saturday’s polls, in which she seeks re-election
- But supporters from both sides can wield the city’s recent troubles as a cautionary tale against their opponents
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
