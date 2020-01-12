Councils will slash spending on patriotic celebrations and channel those funds into community work instead under a plan put forward by pro-democracy politicians. Photo: Edward Wong
Newly dominant pan-democrats on Hong Kong district councils plan to cut patriotic celebrations at handover anniversary and National Day

  • All but three district councils spent an average of HK$1 million a year on banquets and performances for July 1 and October 1 holidays
  • Now, newly dominant opposition politicians say they plan to redirect the cash to community projects
Alvin Lum
Updated: 4:45pm, 12 Jan, 2020

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.