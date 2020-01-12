Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Never mind the praise for Carrie Lam, here come the conditions set for Hong Kong by Beijing’s new envoy
- Hongkongers may be baffled by emphatic backing of city’s leader, but strict terms of that support have been made clear by new liaison office chief
- Luo Huining’s experience in provinces where he forged ‘trouble shooter’ reputation not enough, success largely depends on his chemistry with Lam’s administration
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement