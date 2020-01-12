Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

Never mind the praise for Carrie Lam, here come the conditions set for Hong Kong by Beijing’s new envoy

  • Hongkongers may be baffled by emphatic backing of city’s leader, but strict terms of that support have been made clear by new liaison office chief
  • Luo Huining’s experience in provinces where he forged ‘trouble shooter’ reputation not enough, success largely depends on his chemistry with Lam’s administration
Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam

Updated: 4:20pm, 12 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam

Ms Tam is Editor-in-Chief of the South China Morning Post.