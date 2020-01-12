Protesters attend the rally at Edinburgh Place in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: hundreds join rally in Central to demand universal suffrage in upcoming election
- Organiser urges foreign governments to impose sanctions on Hong Kong officials if there is still no universal suffrage in Legco election later this year
- Hong Kong activists call Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election a morale boost for their months-long protest movement
