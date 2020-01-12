Joshua Wong was rejected by city officials as a district council candidate because of Demosisto’s stance on self-determination for the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong party Demosisto drops support for self-determination after Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow’s election bans
- Youth-led group changes mission statement to promoting ‘democratic and progressive values’ in Hong Kong
- Party’s manifesto earlier championed ‘democratic self-determination’, which triggered election ban for two of its members
Topic | Legislative Council by-election 2018
Joshua Wong was rejected by city officials as a district council candidate because of Demosisto’s stance on self-determination for the city. Photo: Winson Wong