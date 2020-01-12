Under the so-called one-way permit scheme, up to 150 mainland Chinese can settle in Hong Kong every day. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong property tycoon calls for cut in quota of mainland Chinese settling in city to ease cross-border tensions
- Idea was contained in a report put forward by Adam Kwok, executive director of Sun Hung Kai Properties, to mainland cadres in Guangdong province
- Kwok said rise of localism and misunderstandings among local youths on mainland system had made them more reluctant to integrate into the Greater Bay Area
Topic | Greater Bay Area
