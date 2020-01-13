Hong Kong protesters attend a rally in support of Tsai Ing-wen outside the Democratic Progressive Party headquarters in Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Re-election of Tsai Ing-wen as Taiwan’s president brings relief for Hong Kong protesters who fled to island

  • Tsai and her party have said repeatedly they will do all they can to help protesters seeking shelter in Taiwan
  • Head of human rights group believes government will relax restrictions for Hongkongers to enrol in school or to work to gain permanent residence
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 1:00pm, 13 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong protesters attend a rally in support of Tsai Ing-wen outside the Democratic Progressive Party headquarters in Taipei. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung joined the Post in 2017 and reports for the Hong Kong desk on local politics and Hong Kong-mainland issues. Prior to joining the Post, she covered Hong Kong politics and social policies for more than six years for different media outlets.