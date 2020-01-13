Carrie Lam sought to reassure investors that Hong Kong was resilient in the face of unprecedented challenges, both domestic and international. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tells Asian Financial Forum the city is withstanding protests, US-China trade war
- City’s status as a global financial hub has not been undermined by anti-government unrest and other unprecedented pressures, chief executive says
- Lam tells overseas investors and leading lights in finance world that Hong Kong ‘will bridge our divide’
