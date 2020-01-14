Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says halving the quota could send the wrong message that the one-way permit scheme intended for family reunion is blamed for the ongoing social problem. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismisses property tycoon Adam Kwok’s call to halve the quota of mainland Chinese relocating to city
- Lam says move could send the wrong message that the one-way permit scheme intended for family reunion is blamed for the ongoing protests
- Kwok, executive director of Sun Hung Kai Properties, earlier argued the government could ease cross-border tensions by halving the daily quota from 150 to 75
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says halving the quota could send the wrong message that the one-way permit scheme intended for family reunion is blamed for the ongoing social problem. Photo: May Tse