Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says halving the quota could send the wrong message that the one-way permit scheme intended for family reunion is blamed for the ongoing social problem. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismisses property tycoon Adam Kwok’s call to halve the quota of mainland Chinese relocating to city

  • Lam says move could send the wrong message that the one-way permit scheme intended for family reunion is blamed for the ongoing protests
  • Kwok, executive director of Sun Hung Kai Properties, earlier argued the government could ease cross-border tensions by halving the daily quota from 150 to 75
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Natalie Wong
Updated: 1:40pm, 14 Jan, 2020

