Those aged between 60 and 64 will be eligible for discounted fares of HK$2 under a package of relief measures set to be announced by Carrie Lam on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Carrie Lam performs U-turn and gives all Hongkongers aged 60 and over cheaper travel fares of HK$2 per trip
- Age threshold to be lowered from 65 for scheme that offers discounted travel on MTR, buses and other forms of public transport
- Relief measures to help people cope with recession set to be announced on Tuesday
Topic | Carrie Lam
