Those aged between 60 and 64 will be eligible for discounted fares of HK$2 under a package of relief measures set to be announced by Carrie Lam on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Carrie Lam performs U-turn and gives all Hongkongers aged 60 and over cheaper travel fares of HK$2 per trip

  • Age threshold to be lowered from 65 for scheme that offers discounted travel on MTR, buses and other forms of public transport
  • Relief measures to help people cope with recession set to be announced on Tuesday
Topic |   Carrie Lam
SCMP
Jeffie Lam and Tony Cheung

Updated: 2:51pm, 14 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Those aged between 60 and 64 will be eligible for discounted fares of HK$2 under a package of relief measures set to be announced by Carrie Lam on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam

Jeffie writes predominantly about Hong Kong politics, but is also interested in social welfare issues, such as the city's ageing population and elderly care. She joined the Post in 2013 after beginning her career as a political reporter in 2009. In 2016, she won the English features merit prize in the 20th Human Rights Press Awards.

Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung became a political journalist in 2007. He joined the Post in 2012 and now leads the Hong Kong-mainland relations team on the Hong Kong desk. Tony also writes about the economy, and reports from mainland China, the United States, Germany and Britain.