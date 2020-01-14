Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the city is facing ‘unprecedented challenges’ in dealing with the large number of arrests and possible prosecutions. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong government will fully cooperate with judiciary to expedite trials in protest cases, city leader Carrie Lam says
- Lam says the city is facing ‘unprecedented challenges’ in dealing with the large number of arrests and possible prosecutions
- She says the government has always put the judiciary first when it comes to the allocation of resources
