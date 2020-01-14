Occupy movement leader Benny Tai says he will fight till the end. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

University of Hong Kong starts procedure to decide whether co-founder of Occupy movement Benny Tai should be fired from his teaching job

  • HKU Alumni Concern Group says a panel has been formed by the university to look into Benny Tai’s teaching position
  • It says the move ahead of the hearing on Tai’s appeal at the Court of Appeal on February 24 will be ‘a breach of procedural justice and a violation of the university’s core values’
Chan Ho-him and Alvin Lum

Updated: 8:21pm, 14 Jan, 2020

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.