Occupy movement leader Benny Tai says he will fight till the end. Photo: Nora Tam
University of Hong Kong starts procedure to decide whether co-founder of Occupy movement Benny Tai should be fired from his teaching job
- HKU Alumni Concern Group says a panel has been formed by the university to look into Benny Tai’s teaching position
- It says the move ahead of the hearing on Tai’s appeal at the Court of Appeal on February 24 will be ‘a breach of procedural justice and a violation of the university’s core values’
Topic | Benny Tai Yiu-ting
Occupy movement leader Benny Tai says he will fight till the end. Photo: Nora Tam