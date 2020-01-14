Philip Dykes, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, attends the Ceremonial Opening of Legal Year 2020 at City Hall in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Bar Association offers city leader Carrie Lam blueprint for independent inquiry into protests

  • Plan submitted by Hong Kong Bar Association calls for police, activists and members of the public to be included
  • Group suggests 15 major protests, including siege of Polytechnic University, be covered
Alvin Lum
Updated: 9:45pm, 14 Jan, 2020

