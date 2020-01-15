Welfare chief Law Chi-kwong hopes the new scheme will encourage those aged between 60 and 64 to return to the job market, travel more, or work as volunteers. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong welfare chief Law Chi-kwong says latest relief measures aimed at the elderly and low-income people will pose a burden on city’s coffers
- But he says financial pressure on the government will decrease gradually due to a slower growth of the elderly population from next decade
- Elderly Commission chairman Lam Ching-choi says the new measures reflect the administration has changed its attitude in governing the city following the protests
