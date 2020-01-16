The government’s plan will mean extra days off for workers in the retail, wholesale, food and catering, import and export, transport and storage industries. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong businesses urge dialogue and slow roll-out to Carrie Lam’s plans to boost number of statutory public holidays

  • The change is one of 10 initiatives aimed at improving livelihood issues amid economic woes and anti-government unrest
  • But business leaders say they were not consulted, and will be adversely affected
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP
Denise Tsang , Alvin Lum , Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 8:17am, 16 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The government’s plan will mean extra days off for workers in the retail, wholesale, food and catering, import and export, transport and storage industries. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang is an award-winning journalist, with her career built on covering business and Hong Kong local news. She has won a number of regional and Hong Kong press awards and was a part-time lecturer on business journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.