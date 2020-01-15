Liaison office director Luo Huining shakes hands with Chief Executive during the spring reception. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: Beijing’s new envoy calls for ‘unity and effective governance’ to steer city from months of turbulence and unrest
- Luo Huining also reaches out to city’s disgruntled youth during his first Lunar New Year reception speech as director of Beijing’s liaison office
- Luo also praises Chief Executive Carrie Lam for her courage in handling social unrest since June
