Liaison office director Luo Huining shakes hands with Chief Executive during the spring reception. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: Beijing’s new envoy calls for ‘unity and effective governance’ to steer city from months of turbulence and unrest

  • Luo Huining also reaches out to city’s disgruntled youth during his first Lunar New Year reception speech as director of Beijing’s liaison office
  • Luo also praises Chief Executive Carrie Lam for her courage in handling social unrest since June
SCMP
Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:55pm, 15 Jan, 2020

Tony Cheung became a political journalist in 2007. He joined the Post in 2012 and now leads the Hong Kong-mainland relations team on the Hong Kong desk. Tony also writes about the economy, and reports from mainland China, the United States, Germany and Britain.