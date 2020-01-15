An anti-government protester throws a petrol bomb at Hung Hom MTR station during a rally on December 1. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: if people behaved, police wouldn’t have to use force, government says, as it hits back at critical Human Rights Watch report
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration responds after rights group accuses officers of beating protesters
- Officials say police act ‘in strict accordance with the law’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An anti-government protester throws a petrol bomb at Hung Hom MTR station during a rally on December 1. Photo: Reuters