Carrie Lam issued a warning about the future of Hong Kong when she attended her first question and answer session of 2020 with lawmakers on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Carrie Lam says Hong Kong capitalism can only survive beyond 2047 if ‘one country, two systems’ is fully respected

  • Chief executive warns Hongkongers of the consequences for city’s future post-2047 from attacking the way it is now governed
  • Lawmakers thrown out of chamber after Lam is heckled during her first Legislative Council question and answer session of the year
Topic |   Carrie Lam
SCMP
Sum Lok-kei and Alvin Lum

Updated: 2:54pm, 16 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam issued a warning about the future of Hong Kong when she attended her first question and answer session of 2020 with lawmakers on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.