The suspect was brought back to his village house in Sheung Shui to help police with their search. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police uncover high explosives after taking pipe bomb suspect, hooded and chained, to village for evidence search
- Officers also arrest wife and mother of suspect, 29, after search of house, which police believed was being used as a laboratory for making explosives
- Male suspect was among 10 men arrested in a series of raids across the city on Tuesday and Wednesday
Topic | Crime
