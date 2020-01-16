The suspect was brought back to his village house in Sheung Shui to help police with their search. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong

Hong Kong police uncover high explosives after taking pipe bomb suspect, hooded and chained, to village for evidence search

  • Officers also arrest wife and mother of suspect, 29, after search of house, which police believed was being used as a laboratory for making explosives
  • Male suspect was among 10 men arrested in a series of raids across the city on Tuesday and Wednesday
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:37pm, 16 Jan, 2020

