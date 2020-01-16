Police detain a group of people after a pro-democracy march in Hong Kong on January 1. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: legal challenge stops police watchdog from publishing review into officers’ behaviour during unrest
- Independent Police Complaints Council had been expected to make first report public in late January or February
- But judicial review means it now cannot be released until court proceedings have finished
