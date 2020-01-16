Tik Chi-yuen, chairman of the Third Side, said his party’s survey showed a high level of support for ‘one country, two systems’ among anti-government protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang
New survey of Hong Kong protesters says 80% support ‘one country, two systems’ and don’t want independence from China

  • Centralist party Third Way speaks to protesters who have been involved in civil unrest since June
  • Study also shows almost half of those questioned believe vandalism is acceptable
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:24pm, 16 Jan, 2020

