Tik Chi-yuen, chairman of the Third Side, said his party’s survey showed a high level of support for ‘one country, two systems’ among anti-government protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang
New survey of Hong Kong protesters says 80% support ‘one country, two systems’ and don’t want independence from China
- Centralist party Third Way speaks to protesters who have been involved in civil unrest since June
- Study also shows almost half of those questioned believe vandalism is acceptable
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Tik Chi-yuen, chairman of the Third Side, said his party’s survey showed a high level of support for ‘one country, two systems’ among anti-government protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang