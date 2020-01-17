Police have fired more than 16,000 rounds of tear gas at anti-government protesters since June last year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmaker files legal bid at High Court to force police to reveal components of tear gas they use on anti-government protesters

  • Democratic Party lawmaker Ted Hui files case at High Court asking police to reveal components of tear gas force has been using on protesters
  • He argues while maintaining law and order is important, public health should be a higher priority
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Updated: 5:02pm, 17 Jan, 2020

Police have fired more than 16,000 rounds of tear gas at anti-government protesters since June last year. Photo: May Tse
