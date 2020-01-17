An anti-riot police officer uses pepper spray to disperse a crowd of protesters who surrounded the Legislative Council Complex in Admiralty. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former members of Hong Kong police watchdog say court case no excuse for holding up interim report on handling of protests
- Timing, motivation of watchdog body’s unexpected delay questioned by former members
- IPCC ‘should have stopped its review’ earlier if it anticipated problems tied to court case, says one
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An anti-riot police officer uses pepper spray to disperse a crowd of protesters who surrounded the Legislative Council Complex in Admiralty. Photo: Sam Tsang