District councillor Hui Chi-fung accused Commissioner of Police Chris Tang of condoning what the council claimed was ‘police violence’. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Civil servant’s walkout over motion condemning Hong Kong police chief at district council meeting prompts official complaint from pro-democracy group

  • Politicians contact Ombudsman after district officer Susanne Wong quit meeting in protest
  • Earlier civil servant’s boss said she did nothing wrong in leaving alongside Commissioner of Police Chris Tang
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Jan, 2020

