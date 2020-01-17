District councillor Hui Chi-fung accused Commissioner of Police Chris Tang of condoning what the council claimed was ‘police violence’. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Civil servant’s walkout over motion condemning Hong Kong police chief at district council meeting prompts official complaint from pro-democracy group
- Politicians contact Ombudsman after district officer Susanne Wong quit meeting in protest
- Earlier civil servant’s boss said she did nothing wrong in leaving alongside Commissioner of Police Chris Tang
