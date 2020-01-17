Legislator Shiu Ka-chun (left) and activist Raphael Wong Ho-ming are taken into the Lai Chi Kok Detention Centre to start their jail sentences. Photo: Robert Ng
Occupy ringleader Shiu Ka-chun accuses Hong Kong university of ‘political cleansing’ after he is relieved of teaching post

  • Pro-democracy legislator removed from classroom by Baptist University as it launches disciplinary proceedings
  • Shiu was jailed last year for his part in 2014 protest movement
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 10:21pm, 17 Jan, 2020

