Lawmaker Ted Hui was allowed to keep his Democratic Party membership and is expected to seek re-election in September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Phone-snatching lawmaker Ted Hui cleared by party disciplinary panel, likely to contest Legco elections again
- It’s up to voters to decide if Hui should stay in politics, party chief says
- Eager to put past behind him, Hui says he’s ‘made poor political judgments’
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Lawmaker Ted Hui was allowed to keep his Democratic Party membership and is expected to seek re-election in September. Photo: Sam Tsang