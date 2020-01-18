A screen grab from an online video shows eight people being detained by police In Tuen Mun. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: police officer among eight arrested next to new ‘Lennon Wall’ in Tuen Mun

  • Constable was taken into custody alongside his girlfriend and her mother in early hours of Friday morning.
  • Force says 31-year-old anti-riot officer based at Castle Peak Police Station has been suspended from duty
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:10am, 18 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A screen grab from an online video shows eight people being detained by police In Tuen Mun. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE