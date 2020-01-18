A screen grab from an online video shows eight people being detained by police In Tuen Mun. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests: police officer among eight arrested next to new ‘Lennon Wall’ in Tuen Mun
- Constable was taken into custody alongside his girlfriend and her mother in early hours of Friday morning.
- Force says 31-year-old anti-riot officer based at Castle Peak Police Station has been suspended from duty
