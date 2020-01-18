Commissioner of Police Chris Tang at the meeting of Central and Western District Council, which he eventually walked out of. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong officials to shun pro-democracy councillors’ panel
- District staff in Tai Po walked out of a council meeting on Wednesday after members established a committee which they said went beyond the body’s power
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung backs the officers, and says officials will not engage with the panel
Topic | Hong Kong protests
