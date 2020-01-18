Paul Chan, financial secretary, says some relief measures may have to be adjusted to accommodate funding for schemes recently announced by city leader Carrie Lam. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan hints at scaling back one-off relief measures in upcoming budget amid concerns over increase in recurrent expenditure
- At a forum organised by RTHK on the upcoming budget, Paul Chan voices caution amid public calls for cash handouts
- Some relief measures may have to be adjusted to accommodate funding for additional schemes recently announced by city leader Carrie Lam, he says
