A growing number of retired Hongkongers are returning to the labour market. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cheaper travel will help ease the burden of Hong Kong’s working elderly and encourage them to take more active roles in society, experts say
- Professor Paul Yip of the University of Hong Kong says public transport subsidy will increase the mobility of elderly people
- Ng Wai-tung of Society for Community Organisation says expansion of the HK$2 per ride scheme will relieve the elderly of some of their burdens
Topic | Ageing society
